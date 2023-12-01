About 200 people took part in a memorial on the Place de la Panthéon in Paris for 16-year-old Thomas, who died in a stabbing on the night of November 18-19. The newspaper reported this on December 1 Le Mondepointing out the desire of the organizers to draw the attention of the authorities to the new reality in the country.

Despite the fact that the prefecture of the French capital banned the far-right activists Les Natifs, the organizers of the event, from holding the rally, the manifesto took place in the center of Paris.

Subsequently urban administrative court suspended the ban at the last moment before the rally, pointing out the need to respect civil rights to demonstrate, which Prefect Laurent Nunez violated with his decree.

According to the organizers of the action, Tom’s death is not an isolated incident in modern France; similar tragedies have become too frequent. Participants in the manifesto tend to believe that French judges hand down too lenient sentences for robberies, murders and sexual crimes, and therefore there is a significant increase in crime in the republic.

The teenager died on the night of November 18-19 as a result of a stabbing in the commune of Crepol. Tom was stabbed to death as a result of a conflict that occurred during a city holiday. During the investigation, nine suspects were arrested, including the 20-year-old who allegedly carried out the fatal blows.

On November 26, riots broke out in the city of Romance-sur-Isere after the death of a 16-year-old teenager, and 20 people were detained. Then about 80 far-right activists marched, chanting slogans about the need for a fair investigation into Tom’s death.