Between 2019 and 2022, 76 percent of the Bird deaths in CDMX zoos in endangered, threatened and controlled species have been due to trauma and shockaccording to the scientific dissemination portal I Love Science.

In this period, 185 deaths of specimens have been registered as Military Macaw, Yellow-headed Parrot, Eastern Crowned Crane, Lilac-crowned Parrot and Amazon Parakeetamong others.

In 2021 they also passed away two golden eagles, one due to infection and another due to shock; as well as two japanese pheasants that were given by the government of Japan to Mexico.

“They could argue that these eagles were old, however, it is not the same for an eagle to die of natural causes than for it to die from an infection,” explained Lucía Hernández, creator of the portal.

He assured that he has requested the necropsy of the eagle that died due to shock, however, he has not received a response from the Chapultepec Zoo, where they lived. The insurance policy was around 500 thousand pesos for each copy.

The deaths were registered in the three capital zoos, concentrating 120 in Chapultepec, 47 in Aragón and 18 in Los Coyotes. That is to say, Chapultepec Zoo, Aragon Zoo and Los Coyotes Zoo.

ABRUPT

For Alejandro Alva Martínez, Biologist and Research Professor at the Autonomous Metropolitan University, the number of deaths could be considered normal, compared to the period in which they occurred.

Shocks and injuries as causes of deaths could be explained by the changes in the environment that occurred during the pandemic and also by the space in the cages.

And he exemplifies the parakeets, very strong and dynamic birds, but also very nervous.

“The attitude of these organizations changes when they see or do not see people. There are no people, there are no sounds (in the pandemic), by imprint, they are used to noise, attention. They reached a period of peace and when that noise could have affected and they move in a flock,” explained Alva.