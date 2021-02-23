The 18.5% of home purchases in the Murcia Region They were carried out to foreigners at the end of 2020, being the fourth highest percentage behind autonomous communities traditionally receiving foreign tourism, such as the Balearic Islands, the Canary Islands and the Valencian Community, according to data from the National Institute of Statistics (INE) , in the Region of Murcia.

The Region of Murcia is located well above the national average, located at 11.32%, according to Frecom sources in a statement. The provinces that registered a greater weight of home purchases by foreigners during the fourth quarter of 2020 were Alicante (35.08%), Illes Balears (32.65%), Malaga (27.32%), Santa Cruz de Tenerife ( 27.11%), Girona (24.15%), Murcia (19.35%) and Las Palmas (18.10%).

These head provinces present the characteristics of foreign demand in recent years, focused on the island and Mediterranean provinces. In absolute terms, in the last year some more than 46,300 home purchases by foreigners, below previous years, fundamentally motivated by mobility restrictions. Therefore, in the Region of Murcia, of the 14,897 homes sold, according to the college of registrars, some 2,880 have been acquired by foreigners.

British (13.05%), French (8.16%), Germans (7.75%), Moroccans (6.74%), Belgians (6.39%), Romanians (5.53%) and Italians ( 5.08%) are the nationalities of greater weight in the purchase. As there is no breakdown of sales of nationalities by autonomous communities, we do not know the weight that each nationality has in the Region of Murcia.