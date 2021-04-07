Social organizations maintained this Wednesday the total cut, in both hands, in the Pueyrredón Bridge, in claiming the delivery of food for community kitchens, among other things.

The protest takes almost 20 hours since it began on Tuesday afternoon, when a small group of protesters set up camp that lasted throughout the night. The cut is indefinite, they warned.

The protest was jointly called by the Frente de Lucha Piquetero (led by the Polo Obrero), Barrios de Pie, the FOL and the Darío Santillán group, among others.

On the morning of this Wednesday there were about 50 people in the place demanding the delivery of food for 15 community dining rooms and picnic areas after the breach of an agreement with the Ministry of Social Development.

Ministry officials assured them on Tuesday that they would not be able to comply with that claim, which sparked the protest.

“We are here due to the lack of responsibility of the State regarding the generation of work. We just want to work, ”said Damián Ávila, a reference for the group La Nueva Alternativa, who are leading the blockade, to Radio Gráfica.

On Tuesday afternoon the demonstrations, which were three simultaneously, began on Tuesday afternoon. Apart from the blockade at the Pueyrredón Bridge, social organizations blocked 9 de Julio Avenue, at the height of the Ministry of Social Development. In addition, piqueteros fighting fronts completely interrupted the traffic in General Paz.

