In the Tyumen region, 1840 kg of pine seeds and 330 kg of Siberian spruce seeds were harvested for the next planting season. All seeds have certificates and certificates, Rosleskhoz reports.

The reserve of seeds of forest plants is formed in the region by the Tyumen base of aviation and ground protection of forests, as well as tenants of forest plots within the framework of the national project Ecology, clarifies megatyumen.ru.

The department noted that the harvesting of seeds is one of the most important and labor-intensive processes in forestry. This is necessary for the annual and uninterrupted provision of afforestation and reforestation.

In total, under the national project, according to preliminary data, at the end of 2021, 412 tons of forest plant seeds were harvested. This is 152% of what was planned.

