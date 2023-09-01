DIn the past few years, the income of resident doctors has risen faster than expenditure. Despite the inflation, the annual surplus has also increased, between 2018 and 2021 by 10.9 percent in real terms to 189,400 euros per practice owner. The new figures published on Thursday are significant because the panel doctors and health insurance companies are currently negotiating the fee for 2024. Physicians are demanding significantly higher reimbursements, citing that costs are growing much faster than revenues.

The new data can be found in the preliminary information on the “Practice Panel 2022”. In it, the Central Institute for Statutory Health Insurance Physician Care (ZI), which is supported by the Association of Statutory Health Insurance Physicians (KV), provides information on the economic situation of contract medical and psychotherapeutic practices between 2018 and 2021. As a result, the total income per practice owner was 357,500 euros in 2021, around 8 percent more than in last year and 16.4 percent more than 2018. The average increase reached 5 percent a year. Almost 80 percent of sales came from statutory health insurance (GKV). At least 16 percent were liquidated privately, although only 10 percent of the population are insured in this way. The GKV benefits increased much more than those from the private system.

The annual expenses were 168,100 euros, 7 percent more than in the previous year and 16.2 percent more than in 2018. Almost 56 percent of the expenses were for staff, 19 percent for rent and ancillary costs, 10 percent for materials and the laboratory. With an increase of 9.7 percent in 2021 alone, the rise in employee salaries was particularly strong. Compared to 2018, the costs for personnel and material increased by more than 20 percent. The net profit for the year of almost 190,000 euros was 9 percent higher in nominal terms than in 2020 and 5.7 percent in real terms.

Net hourly rate of 45 euros

The price-adjusted increase since 2018 has reached 3.5 percent per year. If you deduct old-age provision, health and long-term care insurance and income tax, the average disposable net income in 2021 was EUR 93,414, or EUR 7,785 per month. The ZI points out that a doctor in practice works an average of 45 hours a week. This results in a net hourly rate of 45 euros.







The institute emphasizes the effects of the corona pandemic on the balance sheets of the practices. Overall, the development of income has been weak in recent years, but “improved somewhat in 2021 due to singular effects”. What is meant is the vaccination campaign, which brought in 13,000 euros for every practice owner. According to the ZI, without this special income, the increase in income in 2021 would have been half as high as reported. The net profit would have reached only 176,400 euros, which would have been a decrease compared to 2020 in real terms. ZI chairman Dominik von Stillfried said that since 2018, the increase in costs in practices has been more than three times as high as the increase in consumer prices.

The remuneration for a corona vaccination of 28 euros was much lower than in the vaccination centers with 100 to 400 euros. He expects stagnating to falling income for the practices in the current year, while costs continue to rise sharply: “The special corona effects from 2021 will have fizzled out again by 2023 at the latest.” after three years in a clinic without any entrepreneurial risk, a 10 percent higher net salary than a self-employed colleague.

Remuneration renegotiations in mid-September

The National Association of Statutory Health Insurance Physicians is currently negotiating with the National Association of Statutory Health Insurance Funds about the reference value for remuneration in 2024. The KBV is demanding an increase of 10.2 percent, and the health insurance companies are offering 2.1 percent. It is already considered a success that this time the health insurers do not demand a zero round and that the arbitration committee was not called at the meeting on August 24th. The decisive meeting is scheduled for September 13th.

The doctors interpret the new ZI numbers as evidence for their position. “They show that the development of income has not kept pace with the sharp rise in costs for years,” said KBV boss Andreas Gassen of the FAZ “In 2021 there were special effects because the colleagues vaccinated against Corona like the world champions.” For the classic GKV care there was only an increase of 0.6 percent per patient treated. The net hourly rate “reflects the value of the work neither materially nor in terms of appreciation,” says Gassen.