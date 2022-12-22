Nearly 160 surviving relatives of Indonesians who were executed by the Dutch army during the Indonesian struggle for independence have now applied for compensation from the Dutch state. This is confirmed by the Ministry of Defense NRCafter reporting NU.nl.

Since October 2020, surviving relatives of Indonesian executed persons can receive a one-off compensation of 5,000 euros. So far, the ministry has granted fifteen requests. That does not mean that the rest has been rejected, a spokesperson said. “Many requests are now in the final stages and will be granted shortly. Other next of kin have been asked to provide even more information for their request.”

According to historians, Dutch soldiers executed thousands of Indonesians without trial between 1945 and the end of 1949, 1,500 in South Sulawesi alone. Prime Minister Mark Rutte apologized on behalf of the cabinet at the beginning of this year for the systematic and extreme violence of Dutch soldiers during the colonial war, and for “consistently looking away from previous cabinets”. The apology came after what the prime minister called a “confrontational” research report that was published in February.

‘Hundreds of relatives’

As a result of this report, the Ministry received 56 requests for compensation. Last week, the cabinet extended the possibility to invoke the reimbursement. This is now possible until the end of 2030 instead of April 2026. The government did this because “the report may lead to even more new claims from widows and children of victims,” ​​said the spokesperson for the ministry. Lawyer Liesbeth Zegveld, who has been assisting dozens of relatives in their struggle for compensation for years, estimated last year that there are “hundreds” of children and widows who can claim compensation.

For years, the state maintained that the executions were time-barred, and that the next of kin were therefore not entitled to compensation. Last year, the court in The Hague ruled against the state. Rutte wrote in a letter to the House of Representatives last week that the violence of the Netherlands in what was then the Dutch East Indies more than seventy years ago would now be regarded as war crimes. King Willem-Alexander also apologized in March 2020 during a state visit to Indonesia for the Dutch crimes during the war of independence.