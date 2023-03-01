Home page politics

From: Stephen Krieger

Russia continues to suffer losses in the Ukraine war. Ukrainian troops attack Russian positions. The news ticker.

Update from March 1, 11:00 a.m.: Russia apparently wants to take several measures to strengthen its defense positions in the illegally annexed Crimea. This was stated by the head of the joint press center of the Ukrainian Task Force South, Natalia Humeniuk, in a program on national television. “Even conscripts from the Chelyabinsk region were used for this purpose,” she said. Chelyabinsk is located in southern Russia, near the Kazakh border.

The Russians are said to be trying to establish a firm line of defense in Crimea and ensure they are able to hold the peninsula against a possible Ukrainian offensive. “But none of this will do you any good. Let them dig, that’ll keep their hands busy for the time being,” added Humeniuk, according to ukrinform.net added.

A Ukrainian soldier fires a grenade from a French mortar near Bakhmut. © Yasuyoshi Chiba/AFP

Losses for Russia: Ukraine attacks Russian positions

First report: Russia suffers more casualties in the Ukraine War. According to the Ukrainian General Staff, the air force launched three attacks on Russian positions during the night. Missile and artillery units are said to have hit two anti-aircraft systems in addition to military equipment. However, the general staff did not say where the Ukrainian counterattack took place. The Russian military attempted an offensive action along the front line at Kupyansk and Lyman – but reportedly without success. The Russian offensives on the Avdiivka and Shakhtarsk fronts were also unsuccessful, it was said.

Russian casualties: The current numbers according to the Ukrainian General Staff

The Ukrainian General Staff has published the latest figures on Russia’s losses in the Ukraine war. According to this, around 650 Russian soldiers are said to have died in combat within one day. In addition, the Ukrainian military destroyed seven Russian army tanks. The numbers at a glance:

Soldiers: 149,890 (+650)

149,890 (+650) planes: 300

300 Helicopter: 288

288 Tank: 3,395 (+7)

3,395 (+7) Armored Fighting Vehicles: 6,638 (+8)

6,638 (+8) Artillery Systems: 2,393 (+10)

2,393 (+10) Anti-Aircraft Systems: 247

247 Multiple Rocket Launcher: 479 (+1)

479 (+1) Vehicles and fuel tanks: 5,257 (+5)

5,257 (+5) Ships: 18

18 drones: 2,055 (+4)

2,055 (+4) Source: Ukrainian General Staff as of March 1

The figures of the Ukrainian General Staff cannot be independently verified. Moscow is reluctant to state its own losses – official figures are not given. (editorial with agency material)