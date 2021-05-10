Post office portfolio in Pamplona. Europa Press

Correos has convened for next September 12 (Sunday) the holding of the exam tests to cover 3,381 positions of permanent labor personnel, for whose selection process 149,675 people have been registered, a figure very similar to the last call for the company postal service that took place in January 2020, as reported by the postal operator on Monday.

The details related to the tests, such as the data of the examination location, centers and classrooms or assigned spaces and schedules will be confirmed later, taking into account the evolution of the health situation and the health and safety indications established by the health authorities, accurate Post Office.

Registered members can now check the status of their applications on the Correos website, under the “People and Talent” tab. The company will notify the participants individually by email that they can now make this consultation.

The holders of the admitted applications will have at their disposal reference documentation on the contents indicated in Annex III of the Bases of the Call of July 30, 2020.

This process supposes the offer of 3,381 positions of permanent labor personnel, to carry out functions of delivery of shipments, logistics tasks and customer service in offices. The call includes the positions corresponding to the replacement rates approved for the year 2019 (1,381 positions), as well as 2,000 positions contemplated in the 2018-2020 temporary employment stabilization plan signed with the trade union organizations. The positions are summoned to fill positions in distribution tasks (2,356 positions), classification agent (505) and customer service in offices (520).