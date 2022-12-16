The population of Montblanc in Tarragona seriously affected by the flooding of the Francolí river in 2019. / EFE

Lightning, strong winds, extreme temperatures, landslides, fires, precipitation, all of them are natural phenomena that have caused, since 1995, a total of 1,493 deaths in Spain. This is confirmed by the Environmental Profile of Spain published this week by the Ministry for the Ecological Transition and the Demographic Challenge. “The incidence of natural phenomena such as volcanic eruptions and earthquakes is lower compared to that of extreme weather phenomena,” the government document states.

In the chapter dedicated to “health and environmental risk assessment”, the department led by Teresa Ribera points to floods as the natural disaster with the most deaths in Spain since 1995. “26.5% of deaths from these causes are origin of the floods”, they emphasize. They are followed closely by high temperatures (20.3%) and maritime storms (18.6%). “These three natural phenomena are responsible for more than 65% of all deaths from the natural phenomena considered,” they point out.

increased flooding



In recent years, the concept of DANA, isolated depression at high levels, has established itself in the national vocabulary and its impact is also being felt, since 69% of the total compensation for extraordinary risk insurance in the last 25 years They were due to flooding, according to data from the Insurance Compensation Consortium. “Flood damage is estimated in total at an average of 800 million per year,” says this agency.

Despite its greater presence and virulence, “mortality has been reduced,” says the Ministry for the Ecological Transition in the Environmental Profile of Spain for 2021. The past twelve months “stand out for being the year with the lowest number of deaths from natural disasters,” they add. The total number of deaths remained at 19 and “as in previous years, the three types of phenomena discussed above once again had the greatest weight,” the document highlights.

Deaths due to heat stroke



Along with deaths from flooding, those killed by high temperatures accumulate the attention of the authorities: “They are one of the main effects of climate change,” says the ministry led by Teresa Ribera.

In the summer of 2021, dates in which the Environmental Profile of Spain for this week is located, the Iberian Peninsula registered two heat waves and three in the Canary Islands. Distant figures, yes, after 41 days under this denomination lived last summer. However, the summer of 2021 will go down in history as the worst heat wave since there are records with the temperature record of 47.4 degrees.

For this reason, and due to the increase in these phenomena, “Spain has a comprehensive plan that incorporates actions to reduce the impact on health of the main environmental factors,” says the Ministry for Ecological Transition. A roadmap that aims to improve the health of the population. “This project establishes the actions planned for prevention and control, structured into various levels of action according to the level of risk reached as a result of the increase in temperatures.”

According to data from the Ministry of Health, since 1995, more than 200 people have died from heat stroke, where 32% are women and 68% men, taking as a reference, in this case, the historical series available since 2004.

Figures that continue to drop from the all-time high recorded in 2018 with 42 deaths related to high temperatures. That year, the Iberian Peninsula recorded a heat wave at the end of July and beginning of August with temperatures reaching 38.3 ºC, “a temperature that is not among the highest, since it affected numerous observatories in the north of the peninsula, which which causes this value to moderate”, highlights the State Meteorological Agency (AEMET). However, it is among the longest in history with a total of eight days in a row under this name.

The year 2018 appears as the year with the highest incidence with 42 deaths, but it is followed by 2004 with 26, 2015 with 24 and 2006 and 2019, both with 21 deaths.