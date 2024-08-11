Head of Buryatia Tsydenov: More than 150 settlements in the region were left without electricity

Almost 130 thousand people in more than 150 settlements of Buryatia were left without electricity. This was reported by the head of the region Alexey Tsydenov in Telegram-channel.

He explained that on August 11 at about 20:00 local time (15:00 Moscow time) the emergency automatic system was activated in the southern part of the Buryat power system. This happened due to the disconnection of overhead power lines of the Irkutsk Electric Grid Company.

“156 populated areas, 126,917 people, are being disconnected,” Tsydenov added.

