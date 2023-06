How did you feel about the content of this article?

Hunter Biden, son of President Joe Biden, waits for the First Lady to receive the official White House Christmas Tree, Washington, DC, USA, November 22, 2021. | Photo: EFE/EPA/JIM LO SCALZO

Thousands of photos from the laptop of Hunter Biden, the firstborn son of US President Joe Biden, have been made available to the public through a website called BidenLaptopMedia.com.

The site was launched by Marco Polo, which bills itself as a “non-profit research group that exposes corruption and blackmail”. The initiative is led by White House adviser during Donald Trump’s administration, Garrett Ziegler.

Ziegler said it took his team months to review and edit the photos, which range from 2008 to 2019. He emphasized that the site’s goal is to provide truth and transparency, allowing American society to see what the presidential family is really like, without excluding photos that may portray the Bidens in a negative light.

“We are not republican activists. None of us are registered with the Republican Party,” Ziegler told Fox News. “I actually loved and still love Trump precisely because he is not your standard Republican. So this is not a premeditated attempt to assassinate the Bidens’ reputations. We will keep all the photos that show the family in a positive light and those that show the darker side. So the American people can judge for themselves what they think about the presidential family.”

Ziegler mentioned that the site will display the images chronologically in order to cover a significant period of family life. She also said that the project is an extensive exposition of the American presidential family during his term, surpassing the level of detail normally seen when only the official files of the presidency are released.

The White House and Hunter Biden’s attorney did not respond to requests for comment.

©2023 National Review. Published with permission. original in english.