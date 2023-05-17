“Experience shows that many people already set out on Wednesday afternoon or evening,” reports Rijkswaterstaat. Delays are expected on Wednesday afternoon on the roads south of Utrecht (A2, A27) and towards the Veluwe (A1, A12, A50). It will also be busy around Arnhem/Nijmegen and on the roads in North Brabant. Most traffic jams are resolved around 7:30 PM.

During Ascension Day and during the weekend, people must also take traffic into account. “There is no morning or evening rush hour. It does get busy locally because there are many day trippers on the way. This is noticeable around amusement parks and outlet centers, such as at Roermond,” the ANWB said. Rijkswaterstaat also expects more traffic on the highways around recreational areas such as forests, lakes and beaches.

Road users who want to go south from Rotterdam should take into account that the Heinenoord tunnel (A29) will be closed due to renovation work. Fewer lanes will be available on the A4 this weekend between the De Nieuwe Meer and Badhoevedorp interchanges due to road works.

On Sunday, many people return home in the afternoon. This again causes delay. It also gets busy on the road abroad in the days around the long Ascension weekend.

