In the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics, as well as in the Kherson and Zaporozhye regions, 96.1 thousand small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) were registered as of December 2023. Over the year, their number increased by 77 thousand, as follows from the data of the unified register of SMEs, which Izvestia studied.

The majority are registered in the Donetsk (45.5 thousand) and Lugansk (33.9 thousand) people's republics. These are mainly individual entrepreneurs (88.6 thousand). This year, new regions paid 170 billion rubles to the federal budget, the Russian President said on December 14 during the “Results of the Year with Vladimir Putin.”

This is an impressive figure, comparable to tax revenues to the federal budget from those Russian regions that are located far from the territory of the Northern Military District and were not affected by hostilities, said Sergei Lapenko, vice-president of Support of Russia.

Vladimir Putin also said on the direct line that more than 1 trillion rubles are allocated annually for the “gradual entry into the economic and social life of Russia” of new entities.

“The share of subsidies to new regions from the federal budget over the past two years has exceeded 40% of their own income, so for now they are just getting used to the economic life of Russia, doing this to the best of their ability and with the help of the state very successfully,” said the acting. Head of the Department of Global Financial Markets and Fintech, REU named after. G. V. Plekhanova Svetlana Frumina.

Earlier, Izvestia wrote that the government plans to introduce a grant system to support SMEs, whose representatives are engaged in socially significant activities in new regions.

