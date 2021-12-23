As a result of the accident at TPP-1 in Ulan-Ude, 95 thousand people, 1120 residential buildings remain in the zone of limited heat supply. This is reported on website the operational headquarters for the elimination of the consequences of the accident.

“In the zone of limited heat supply, 1120 residential buildings remain (at the time of the accident there were 1328), 95 thousand people (at the time of the accident there were 105 400), 83 socially significant objects (at the time of the accident there were 93),” the message says.

The accident at TPP-1 in Buryatia occurred on the morning of Thursday, December 23. Due to the ignition of electrical wiring at the CHPP, an emergency regime was introduced in the republic. The authorities organized temporary accommodation centers for the townspeople. The work of kindergartens and schools has been suspended.

After the accident, the Investigative Committee opened a criminal case under Article 217.1 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation on violation of the requirements for ensuring the safety of fuel and energy facilities.