Kommersant: Businessman Chesnokov has been asked to serve almost 10 years in prison for embezzlement from the Defense Ministry

The Russian Prosecutor’s Office has asked for nine years and ten months in prison for Andrei Chesnokov, a top manager of the bankrupt company EMK-Engineering, in a case involving fraud with the Defense Ministry’s money. This wrote Kommersant newspaper.

Chesnokov’s alleged accomplices, businessmen Vadim Lesnykh and Vasily Titov, were asked to be sentenced to nine and a half years and eight years, respectively. The state prosecution also requested that the Defense Ministry’s claim for 488 million rubles be satisfied.

In the Kommersant publication, the businessman’s arrest was called unexpected, since FSB officers had repeatedly asked him for help in exposing colleagues and police officers suspected of corruption. Thanks to Chesnokov, it was possible to expose the FSB detective Kirill Liben of St. Petersburg, who, according to the investigation, tried to get 20 million rubles from Chesnokov. Then in 2020, Liben was sentenced to two years in prison.

Earlier, former Deputy Minister of Defense of Russia Timur Ivanov stated that there was no criminality in his actions. His defense had previously made a similar statement.