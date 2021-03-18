The number of people infected with coronavirus in Russia per day is almost 10 thousand. The total number of infected has reached 4,428,239, the operational headquarters for combating the spread of infection said in its Telegram-channel on Thursday, March 18th.

There are new cases in all regions of the country. Most of all infected – 1934 – were detected in Moscow. St. Petersburg (918 cases) and the Moscow Region (537 cases) are also leaders in the increase in the incidence per day. The smallest growth rates were recorded per day in the Tyva Republic and the Chukotka Autonomous Okrug (two cases each).

In addition, over the past 24 hours, 460 deaths of patients with coronavirus have been registered in Russia. In total, according to the operational headquarters, 93,824 people with a confirmed diagnosis have died in the country.

The number of discharged patients increased by 12,061 per day. In total, 4,037,036 patients recovered.