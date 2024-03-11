Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 03/11/2024 – 21:35

In Brazil, 9.8 million young people, aged 15 to 29 – or 19.9% ​​of the population in this age group – have not completed basic education (formed by early childhood education, primary education and secondary education) and do not attend schools , according to data from the Youth Out of School survey, from Itaú Educação e Trabalho and Fundação Roberto Marinho, based on data from the National Household Sample Survey, from the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE) in 2022.

According to the survey, released this Monday (11), the majority of these young people (78%) come from families with a per capita income of up to one minimum wage (R$ 1,412.00), and seven out of every ten ( 70%) are black. The majority (43%) did not finish elementary school; 22% completed elementary school but did not start high school; and 35% have incomplete high school.

Eight out of every ten of these young people have been out of school for more than two years – the average, according to the research, is six years out of school. The majority of them (84%) are part of the workforce – 69% are employed and, of these, 67% are employed informally.

“The data reveals the issue of the world of work as central in the decisions of these young people who are out of school, whether in the decision to interrupt their studies or to resume them. We have a constitutional commitment to, at school, train young people professionally, so that they are able to guarantee dignified productive insertion and pursue the career they wish to choose”, highlights the superintendent of Itaú Educação e Trabalho, Ana Inoue.

The survey shows that 73% of young people said they intend to complete basic education. Among the main reasons for finishing school, young people point to the prospect of improving their professional status, whether to have a better job (37%) or to get a job (15%), followed by the desire to attend college (28%) .

The 27% who responded that they did not intend to complete their education indicated the need to work (32%) as the main reasons for this, followed by needing to take care of their family (17%). Of the total number of young people interviewed, 92% agree that completing basic education would help them have better job opportunities.

“Strengthening professional and technological education is fundamental in this sense, so that young people have adequate training in line with trends in the world of work, just as it is urgent to create conditions for this portion of the population to study and have professional opportunities”, highlights Inoue.

In a statement, the Ministry of Education said that the federal government established the Pé-de-Meia program in 2024, aimed at promoting the retention and completion of school for people enrolled in public secondary education. “Its objective is to democratize access and reduce social inequality among young people in high school, in addition to promoting more social inclusion through education, stimulating social mobility.”