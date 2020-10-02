In the summer, more than 1000 Tönnies employees were infected with the corona virus. This resulted in costs of almost 10 million euros for the Gütersloh district.

Update from Friday, October 2, 5:15 p.m .: The reaction to the outbreak at the meat factory Tönnies in summer caused enormous costs. More than 1000 employees had with corona infected and around 100,000 people settled on the Coronavirus testing. At the time, managing director Clemens Tönnies stated that the company was fully responsible. How much of the 9.6 million euros the company will actually take over is still unclear.

District Administrator Sven-Georg Adenauer (CDU) now wants to check whether Tönnies at least for part of the through the Corona outbreak WDR reports. The district of Gütersloh could probably not sue for the costs, said lawyer Volker Küpperbusch to the WDR. Therefore, Tönnies will probably only pay compensation voluntarily.

Corona outbreak at Tönnies: almost 10 million euros in costs

The city of Verl already has an invoice Tönnies cleverly. The company paid part of the cost of that there Corona quarantine measures accepted. However, a sum of 100,000 euros is still outstanding. A company spokesman said on Thursday that Tönnies would pay additional costs.

German corona vaccine approved for human testing

First report from Friday, October 2nd, 2:49 p.m .: The Corona pandemic continues its course. Worldwide has that virus more than 34 million people infected, one million did not survive the infection. Nobody is completely protected from infection: yourself Donald Trump, the most powerful man in the world, announced positive on that Corona virus to be tested.

The race for one vaccine is in full swing, scientists and medical professionals are looking for one vaccine. The nation to be the first to find the much-needed vaccine gains a more than advantageous political position in contested world affairs. From the race for the vaccine has recently also become a war of espionage.

Also Germany Research is by finding that vaccine versus corona embossed. The Paul Ehrlich Institute, which is responsible for the approval of Vaccines in Germany is responsible, wants a new, promising one Give candidates a chance. The remedy is based on a 30 year old Smallpox vaccine. In preclinical models, the candidate showed initial success, the immune system reacted as desired and an initial protective effect could be demonstrated. The vaccine from the German Center for Infection Research and IDT Biologika GmbH.

Another clinical examination of a # COVID19– Vaccine approved in DE.

The possible corona vaccine is a vector vaccine that is supposed to produce antibodies in the cells

Of the vaccine is a so-called vector vaccine. The basis for such Vaccines form well-researched and mostly harmless viruses whose genome also contains information about the Corona virus proteins contains. In this case the derives vaccine from the smallpox vaccine “Modified Vakzinia Ankara” (MVA). The antigen, which is supposed to prevent infection, is produced by the cells of the vaccinated persons themselves after the injection. This form of Vaccines has achieved great success in protecting against Ebola. Another form of the Vaccine are so-called passive vaccinations in which antibody not formed by the patient himself, but supplied. German scientists recently made great progress in this area.

New corona vaccine candidate is being tested on humans

The admission comes with the vaccine now in the phase 1 exam. 30 healthy adults between the ages of 18 and 55 should be the vaccine given in two sessions four weeks apart. In parallel, the formation of antibodies and T cells is measured and compared with the immune reactions of those who have recovered Corona infected compared.

What does the Paul Ehrlich Institute (PEI) do? As the Federal Institute for Vaccines and Biomedical Medicines, the PEI is a federal authority for the division of the Federal Ministry of Health (BMG). It is responsible for the approval of drugs and vaccines. Around 800 employees research and evaluate biomedical human drugs and immunological veterinary drugs at the Langen location near Frankfurt. The PEI also advises the federal government and the federal states on research issues and is internationally active in the WHO, the European Commission and the Council of Europe. In 1896, Nobel laureate in medicine Paul Ehrlich took over the management of the newly founded Institute for Serum Research and Serum Testing in Steglitz. After the Second World War it was named after him and the location moved to Langen.

The Paul Ehrlich Institute assumes that further studies will be carried out in the next few months Corona vaccines will begin. Overall, according to the WHO worldwide 41 preventive and specific against Corona virus developed vaccines can be tested on volunteers. (By Sebastian Richter)