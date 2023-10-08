M5S booms, Fratelli d’Italia and Lega grow





Almost one Italian in two, 47.3%, believes that an attack by the strong powers is underway against the centre-right government led by Giorgia Meloni. This is the main data from the survey carried out for Affaritaliani.it by Roberto Baldassari, general director of Lab21.01.

And the Italians have no doubts in the event that the executive falls Centre-right: 83.6% of the sample favors new political elections and only 16.4% wants a new technical government like those of Mario Monti and Mario Draghi.

In voting intentions, Fratelli d’Italia returns above 29% while the League comes close to 11%. Forza Italia down to 6.1%. The Democratic Party is still below 20% while the 5 Star Movement continues to grow and is approaching 17%.

Survey Survey Survey Survey Survey



Subscribe to the newsletter

