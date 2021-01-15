About 1.5 thousand coronavirus mutations have been detected in the Russian Federation, reports TASS… This was announced by the head of Rospotrebnadzor Anna Popova, noting that the virus will continue to circulate in the country.

In her opinion, the coronavirus will become seasonal and will come in waves, like the flu.

Earlier, the lava of Rospotrebnadzor also stated that a “British” strain of coronavirus was first identified in Russia.

Infectionist Evgeny Timakov previously expressed the opinion that after the New Year holidays in Russia, an increase in the number of new cases of COVID-19 is possible.

We add that Russian scientists have found a coronavirus with 18 mutations in the body of a patient with reduced immunity.