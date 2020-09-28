When you are looking for a place to find fresh, simple and different recipes, there is nothing better than going to popular Andalusian cuisine. What is achieved in that area with four or five humble ingredients is unmatched in other communities, at least when it comes to imagining cold green dishes. This is demonstrated by these effective combinations of vegetables, olive oil, vinegar and other elements that are gazpacho, salmorejo, porra, ajoblanco, pipirrana, Malaga salad, aliñás potatoes and other country relatives.

The almoraima salad is not as well known as these dishes, perhaps because its main ingredient – escarole – does not provoke waves of enthusiasm among those who reject the slightest bitter aftertaste. To me her dressing, a mash of tomato, paprika, cumin and garlic, seems like a real find: not only does it go to the hair of our friend with curls, whom she transforms into a less robust and kinder being, but she can be used perfectly with any green leaf.

This salad is typical of Cádiz, and is usually topped with olives and boiled egg. The Catalan gourmet Ignasi Doménech, who was head chef at La Almoraima (a 14,000-hectare hunting estate owned by the Dukes of Medinaceli, near Castellar de la Frontera), took it from the popular cookbook and published it under its current name in the magazine El Gorro Blanco in 1910. Did the aristocrats ever enjoy the salad or did they consider it a poor man’s food not suitable for their palates, more accustomed to capons, pigeons and turnedos? I imagine Doménech sneaking it as a side dish veggie-healthy in any of the obscene banquettes that the dukes and their guests got into in property, the largest latifundio in Spain today owned by the state.

True to its peasant origin, the salad could not be simpler in its preparation. If you want to make it a little finer, I recommend using the yellowest leaves inside the endive, and if you don’t have mortar or you can’t use it, the mixer or a robot can help you to fix the dressing. Doménech’s version does not have tomato, but the version of Néstor Lujan and Juan Perucho in The Spanish cookbook. I bet on the latter, but I would always try to use a specimen that is as ripe and meaty as possible so that the vinaigrette is creamy and sticks to the vegetables.

Difficulty

For young people who have never set foot in a kitchen in their life

Ingredients

For 4 people

1 endive

2 boiled eggs

12 black olives

1 very ripe tomato

1 clove garlic

1 teaspoon sweet or hot paprika

½ teaspoon ground cumin

3 tablespoons sherry vinegar

6 tablespoons of extra virgin olive oil

Coarse salt

Preparation

Discard the greenest leaves of the endive, chop the rest and put it in a bowl with cold water. If raw garlic feels bad or you want to take away some of its strength, put it in a glass of water and put it in the microwave to boil for a minute (it can also be done in a small saucepan over the fire). Lightly toast the cumin in a skillet over low heat, until it begins to release its aroma (this step is optional, but intensifies the flavor of the spice). Put it in a mortar and crush it until it turns into a powder (if you don’t have a mortar, it can be done with a blender or a food processor). Add the garlic and a pinch of coarse salt and mash. Add the paprika and a little oil and mix. Peel the tomato, gin it, chop it coarsely and add it. Blend until it becomes a paste and dilute it with the oil and vinegar. Drain the endive well, ideally with a salad spinner. Put it in a bowl and dress it with the mash. Let it rest for 3 or 4 minutes. Correct the salt, stir again and serve with the egg cut into quarters and the olives on top.

