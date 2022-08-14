Sassi Jbeil (Tunisia)

Tunisia occupies an advanced position in the ranks of the largest almond-producing countries (10th place), with a production capacity of more than 70,000 tons per year, and most of the production comes from the Sfax governorate in the center-east of the country, thanks to the vast lands whose owners have planted hundreds of thousands of almond trees hundreds of thousands of years ago. years, to provide a suitable natural environment for its cultivation.

The Jnane Forests of Sfax represent the area devoted to almond cultivation since the eighteenth century, and then spread to other regions such as Sidi Bouzid and Kairouan.

Wadih Al-Kamel, a researcher in the agricultural field, said that the almond tree prefers the sun and well-drained soil, sandy and clay, but generally prefers light, fertile, deep and dry soil, stressing that although the almond tree is drought-resistant, it can survive for many years in dry soil. The almond tree thrives depending on its species, from late winter to early spring, and the average flowering period is 25 days.

He mentioned that almonds begin to ripen when the shell begins to split, and harvesting usually begins in early summer and continues until late August, depending on the climate and the quality of the almonds. He said: Those interested in agriculture have made this fruit a festival organized in the city of Sfax, because of its benefits, where its benefits are shown, whether in the manufacture of sweets, refreshments and drinks or the extraction of natural oils for the medical and cosmetic industries and others, especially that almond cultivation is available on 87 thousand hectares.

Farmer Lutfi Al-Hawzi confirmed that almonds are a source of livelihood for hundreds of families, and to the extent that green almonds are exploited when harvesting, it can be exploited dried after a pound late in time, after storing it in refrigerators or leaving it in clean and dry places.

Fadila Saad said that she works in the almond harvest seasons with one of the productive families, accompanied by her husband and children, noting that the seasonal workers number in the thousands, and the harvesting process requires great effort.

Dr. Abdel Hamid Kawas stressed that the health benefits of almonds are numerous, including lowering cholesterol, helping to lower blood pressure, strengthening bones, balancing sugar in the body, relieving heartburn, improving skin elasticity, relieving nausea that accompanies pregnancy, and preventing the spread of cancer in the body.

He mentioned that its oils have many benefits, as it restores the elasticity of the skin, reduces wrinkles and scars, and regenerates cells, so it is used in cosmetics, as well as relieving dry skin.