Full of wholesome goodness, vitamins and nutrients, almonds are renowned for being a healthy, tasty food and a natural source of energy. But have you ever thought that they might have something in common with music? The psychologist and musician Federico Buffagni, the dietician Ambra Morelli and Prof. Vincenzo Russo, Iulm Behavior and BrainLab, illustrate how the unusual duo composed can agree to ensure a recharge of energy.