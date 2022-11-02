The consumption of almonds significantly increases the presence of butyrate in the colona useful short-chain fatty acid (Scfa) that is produced by microbes in the gut when they digest fiber, is the main source of fuel for colonocytes (the cells that line the colon) and can play a role in multiple processes related to human health, including improving sleep quality and inflammation. It has also been associated with a lower risk of colon cancer. Consumption of almonds also significantly increases stool production which, if regular, indicates a well-functioning gastrointestinal system. These are the results of the study conducted by a team of researchers led by Kevin Whelan of King’s College London, who evaluated the impact that whole and ground almonds have on the composition of the intestinal microbiota, its diversity and intestinal transit time. The study, published in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition, was funded by the Almond Board of California. (Audio)

“How the gut microbiota affects human health is partly linked to the production of short-chain fatty acids, such as butyrate. These molecules act as a fuel source for colon cells, regulate the absorption of other nutrients in the intestine and help balance the immune system, “he explains. Whelan, professor of Dietetics, King’s College London. In the study “consumption of whole and ground almonds resulted in significant increases in butyrate and bowel movements, both associated with improved intestinal well-being – points out Giuseppina Mandalari, associate professor, University of Messina – Intestinal health is of fundamental importance for the well-being of the individual. The protective, structural and metabolic functions of the intestinal microbiota confer protection against diseases of the gastrointestinal tract, but also against diseases of the respiratory tract, the vascular and reproductive system, the oral cavity, the epidermis, the immune system and the central nervous system”.

The researchers recruited 87 healthy adult participants of both genders (although women were the majority), with an average age of 27.5, who said they regularly consumed two or more snacks a day. Participants followed a typical diet with a lower fiber content than is commonly recommended. Each group consisted of 29 participants. The former consumed 56 grams per day of whole almonds, the latter the same amount but as almond flour and the control group ate similarly energetic muffins as snacks (about 2 per day). The study lasted 4 weeks. For each snack consumed, 2 per day, participants were asked to drink at least 100 milliliters of water.

In particular, the composition of the fecal microbiota was analyzed and no significant differences by phylum or gender were found between the groups of bacteria at baseline. Furthermore, it was noted that Whole or ground almonds did not increase the abundance of fecal bifidobacteria compared to the control group. However, a previous research study had reported that almonds increased microbiome diversity while decreasing relative levels of potentially harmful bacteria. Regarding metabolites of the gut microbiota, the researchers found no significant differences between the groups in total or single Scfa levels. In statistical analysis, butyrate was significantly higher in all almond consumers than in the group who consumed a muffin as a snack. No significant difference in intestinal transit time or pH was observed. In those who consumed whole almonds there was a significant difference in the frequency of defecation, with more bowel movements on the order of 1.5 times per week. There was no difference in any of the groups in terms of the incidence or severity of common gastrointestinal symptoms.

In summary, in study participants who consumed almonds, Whelan and colleagues observed significant increases in butyrate and bowel frequency. The almonds were well tolerated and did not generate gastrointestinal symptoms. This data seems to confirm that consuming almonds can be a no-adverse way to increase the amount of fiber consumed and it indicates positive alterations to the functionality of the microbiota.

“Even if the mechanisms involved in the effects of the intestinal microbiota on human health are not yet completely clear – adds Mandalari – this study highlights the role of almonds in promoting the development and metabolism of certain intestinal bacteria and paves the way for new research perspectives on intestinal health “. These results “suggest that the consumption of almonds can promote bacterial metabolism to the extent that it potentially influences health conditions,” concludes Whelan.