Almóndiga or Toballa: These are some vulgarisms accepted by the SAR that you did not know

The Spanish Language Dictionary contained in its 23rd edition, the last one for the moment, published in 2014 A total of 93,000 slogansand with a greater approach and review of different American voices and foreigners. Of all the words that the SAR accepts in its main work it is estimated that we use approximately 30 % for our daily vocabulary, what we did not know are some vulgarisms that are accepted as such, although that does not mean that its success is recommended.

Almóndiga, bat or Asín, vulgarisms accepted in the past

Among the more than 90,000 words that make up the Dictionary of the Royal Academy of the Spanish Language (RAE), there are some that are not recommended for their usual use and are advised directly by the entity in their work. Thus, they are what we know as vulgarisms, which is marked with the abbreviation vulg. and that are associated with a low level of language.

Among them, one of the vulgar words accepted by the best known and most extended RAE is Almondigaand which is still included in the dictionary since it was accepted for its first edition in 1726, although it was already considered a “corrupt and without foundation” variant of Albóndiga.





From this group of ancient vulgarisms, two known words also enters such as bat and Asín, the latter accepted for the first time in 1770, and which is a variant advised against like this. Bat itIn fact, it is one of the oldest accepted vulgarisms, in 1734, being a valid and sometimes preferred bat of bat, being closer to etymology in Latin, being “Muris” mouse and “caeculus” blind. That is why the vulgar and disuse brand came in later editions, and following the rhythm that the other meaning in the cultured language acquired.

Toballa and Vagamundo: Ancient vulgarisms in disuse

Some vulgarisms also entered the RAE dictionary due to the need to include words that were collected in ancient texts, but that are not used today, so it is also added to the vulgar brand also that of disuse (with a desus.), Either because it was lost before the twentieth century or its appearance from 1900 is scarce.

In this sense we find Toballaa variant of towel that was accepted in 1739 and whose old brand was already in the nineteenth century, and that also includes other voices such as Toballet to refer to the napkin. The same case for Vagamundoa vagabundo variation, which entered the same year, and that was marked as little used at the end of the 20th century.