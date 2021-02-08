First the fire bacteria, then corona: the almond blossom on the Costa Blanca is going through its greatest crisis. In the small village of Alcalalí, a future project is going down the drain.

It's almond blossom time at the Costa Blanca. For many, it offers one of the most beautiful excursions of the year, just into the pink and white flowers. But since 2017 the fire bacterium Xylella first attacked the trees, it becomes less and less blooming every year.

Not only the day-trippers suffer from this, but also villages like Alcalalí, which had chosen the almond blossom as its future project. With an almond blossom festival that filled bars, restaurants and country houses throughout February. But the farmers, many of whom fell their trees in flight from the bacteria themselves, are burned out. And a party this year can also be because of corona not to be thought. This is a major setback for Alcalalí.