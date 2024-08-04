The new film by the Spanish director Pedro Almodovar‘The Room Next Door’, which is also his first feature film in English, will be the central work of the next New York Film Festival (NYFF), the organization announced on Thursday.

‘The Room Next Door’ will have its world premiere at the Venice Film Festival in late Augustwhere it is competing for the Golden Lion, and will then be presented to the American public on October 4 at a gala during the 62nd edition of the NYFF, according to a statement.

Pedro Almodóvar, quoted in the note, declared himself “delighted” by the news and also revealed that the two protagonists, Tilda Swinton and Julianne Mooreprecisely, they go to see a film at the Alice Tully Hall of the Lincoln Center, where it will premiere, in one of the scenes.

Julianne Moore and Tilda Swinton with Spanish filmmaker Pedro Almodóvar. Photograph by Europa Press

“It was very exciting for me to film in a place that holds so many fond memories for me, and where I hope to continue to treasure them in the not-too-distant future,” added the filmmaker, whose projects have competed in fifteen previous editions.

Pedro Almodovar She made her NYFF debut in 1988 with ‘Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown’ and has become one of the emblematic directors of this competition, with a record of nine films presented at gala events, whether opening, closing or central.

“Very few filmmakers have such a close association with the New York Film Festival as Pedro Almodóvar, and it is a real pleasure to present his first English-language feature as the centerpiece of this year’s selection,” said festival artistic director Dennis Lim.

‘The Room Next Door’ It is “the work of an artist at the height of his powers: a wise, exquisitely acted and achingly beautiful film that feels perfectly calibrated for this moment,” he added.

The film is an adaptation of the novel ‘What Are You Going Through’ by Sigrid Nunezand in it Almodóvar “redefines his career-long fascination with women’s lives for American slang, capturing Manhattan and upstate New York with rapt affection,” the festival describes.

The new movie of Pedro Almodovar focuses on Ingrid (Moore) and Martha (Swinton), two women who were close friends in their youth and years later meet again “in an extreme, but strangely sweet situation,” according to a previous statement from producer El Deseo.