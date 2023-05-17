The presence of Pedro Almodóvar (Calzada de Calatrava, 73 years old) in Cannes always provokes a boil in the local public. This time he participates in a special session with his medium-length film strange way of life a western that will hit Spanish theaters on May 26, with Ethan Hawke and Pedro Pascal as two ex-lovers who cross paths again out of passion, and for very different and ulterior intentions. The filmmaker presents it at the French contest with a subsequent chat with Hawke, which has caused long lines and tickets for the event disappear in seconds at the virtual ticket office. On the eve of the trip, he spoke to EL PAÍS about this creative process, about his childhood aversion to the genre, which later turned into a passion for the classic western to the point that he tried to shoot one in the mid-nineties, about the lesson learned after the project was cut short Handbook for cleaning women with Cate Blanchett, and his next film: he will finally shoot a feature in English (after the two medium-length films) in New York and with two Anglo-Saxon actresses.

More information

One summer five years ago, Pedro Almodóvar turned on his computer and wrote a story. He kept it along with many others. “It is my usual writing process, because many times I do it for pleasure. Something occurs to me, I write 10 to 15 pages and file them on the computer, ”he explains. “One afternoon I wrote the dialogue of two cowboys the morning after their reunion, after spending a whole night fucking and drinking. I liked it a lot and I put it to rest”. Some of the stories stored on the computer and in old blue folders have been grouped into the book the last dream, that the filmmaker published a month ago. But the one of the cowboys had a special trip. “I wrote it in part, though not only, as a response to Brokeback Mountain”. Ang Lee’s film was one of the offers from Hollywood that Almodóvar rejected, because he understood that they were not going to let him “develop the action” where he wanted. “There is a nod to Brokeback Mountain when in that one they were considering what two men were going to do in a ranch, and here Pedro Pascal responds to Heath Ledger [en un cruce imaginario de personajes]. That time was the only time that Hollywood, in a big production, talks about that world and the mutual desire of two men… although it was a modern West and instead of cowboys they were shepherds.

For Almodóvar, the fact that there are no more westerns with gay characters “speaks that there is some taboo, because it is an absolutely masculine genre.” And he remembers the few titles with leading women, such as Johnny Guitar. “Of course, it’s a film by Nicholas Ray, who was always a special director, who subverted genres,” he says. “It’s like in bullfights or men’s soccer, we don’t talk about homosexuality because the taboo flies over in a similar way. In the western we have never talked about the desire between two cowboys and I was very interested in its dramatic development ”, she recounts.

Now, the filmmaker always saw it as a micro-theater, until a year after writing it he ran into Anthony Vaccarello, the creative director of Saint Laurent, and proposed to produce something for him: “Vaccarello had just produced Lux Aeterna, of Gaspar Noé, and I immediately thought of those two cowboy, in developing how they got to that situation and how they got out of it”.

Pedro Almodóvar (third from the left) poses in Cannes with the actors of his film: from left to right, Manu Ríos, José Condessa, Ethan Hawke, Jason Fernández and George Steane. SARAH MEYSSONNIER (REUTERS)

To what extent did Almodóvar film this short thinking that he would later face Handbook for cleaning women project finally abandoned? “In fact, the two shorts, which by the way have whet my appetite to continue shooting in this format —and I’m considering a third to close the trilogy—, both this one and the human voice, they are born out there, to experience how I saw myself directing in English”, he explains. And he enters the rag: “Before and during the filming of strange way of life I had a lot of time to reflect on Manual…, and it led me to understand that it was too big a project for me. Above all, due to my physical conditions. I had to make many long trips to find myself in Ciudad Juárez, Albuquerque, Oakland, in a Mexican bay near Acapulco… and my back doesn’t give it any more. And another reason, which I realized in that free time when I was waiting for Cate Blanchett [productora y protagonista de Manual…, ella sigue adelante con el proyecto], is that each element of the sets was going to be made new: each table, each chair, each book… I’m very stubborn with the decoration department, I supervise every detail, and just thinking about it, ugh. I got to prepare a street 100 meters from Oakland, and choose objects that appeared in a pharmacy. Since it is a period drama, everything has to be manufactured, and I understood that I was going to go crazy, that I would not have the same control”.

Almodóvar, with his Hawke and Pascal jeans, and the actors who play them as youngsters, Jason Fernández and José Condessa.

And didn’t you also think that, after decades of being your own boss, your leading lady was your producer and, therefore, your superior? “We didn’t talk about it, really, because Cate didn’t have time for much. If she had shot last year, I would have gotten into the movie and I would have made do with it. But living that twelve-month wait allowed me to write another story that I liked, film this short, and face my doubts. There was another fact. I rehearse a lot, and I realized that neither Pedro nor Ethan are so used to my pace. And that there were only two. In Manual… there are many more characters, sets and locations, I sensed it was impossible. With great pain in my heart, for what I liked the script, I understood that the most honest thing was to get off the project. I guess I’ve been fatal with Cate.

I left ‘Manual for cleaning women’ because I have understood that I am good at contemporary, that I can do all the art direction, and intimate films with few characters”

Back strange way of life which he shot last summer in Almería. “I can’t stop seeing it as a short film, and I like that it’s in Cannes, it seems like an unbeatable place for the love they give to cinema,” she explains. As in much of her cinema, there is a balance between passion and family, between which of the two ties is stronger. “It is that traditional values, the family, are part of the heart of the western. And they enrich the history of these two types. I thought of them as two of the wild bunch who accompany William Holden, who hook up one night, separate and meet again 25 years later: one is a sheriff, the other a father who comes to defend his son. The desire remains, although both have opposite interests. Almodóvar phoned Hawke and Pascal directly, and they accepted on the spot. “They seemed and seem perfect for the characters.”

Pedro Almodóvar, on set in Almería, in a photo from his brother’s Twitter, the producer Agustín Almodóvar.

in the background, in strange way of life Almodóvar’s subversion beats. As the title and music of a western with a fado. Not so much the use as a pictorial reference of Georgia O’Keefe, one of whose paintings even appears on the wall of the ranch in the final sequence. The director explains: “I am fascinated by O’Keefe’s varied work, those mountains, those flowers, those things… The only anachronistic thing is fado, and I indulged myself. But it is necessary to quickly introduce the viewer into the melancholy of the story. In the rest I have been very careful: I used pictures of Maynard Dixon, the first painter focused on cowboys and Indians for his work in magazines with very comic book colours, and a painting of Lillie Langtry, just a star at the time of my film [segunda o tercera década del siglo XX]. Look, I didn’t want to be caught in an anachronism, when I’ve always been the same”. Pascal wears a green jacket in the film, which Almodóvar quickly justifies with an image of James Stewart in distant horizons, by Anthony Mann: it is identical.

The western, the American genre

Regarding the genre, he remembers that he did not play cowboys and Indians: “The western never interested me much until I came to Madrid. Today I have many DVDs, more that classic, the one by Mann or the one by John Sturges, than the western European. From there except Corbucci ”. In the mid-nineties, Almodóvar considered shooting a western, and bought the rights to The man who fell in love with the moon the 1991 novel Tom Spanbauer. “I took it in a Tennessee Williams-esque tone, albeit infinitely more erotic, with Indians and gay cowboys. I wrote the script, but no one dared to produce it.”

In the mid-nineties I bought the rights to ”The Man Who Fell in Love with the Moon”, but no one dared to produce such a gay and erotic western”

The filmmaker points out another detail about the western, the great American genre “with which they have built their national epic, have stylized and embellished their past.” And that is why he has been inspired by the movies, not by the reality of the time. “In favor of Leone it must be said that between him and Morricone they reinvented him. I have taken it to my field, I hope that the Americans do not find it too daring. Because it is the most conservative genre, which speaks of values ​​such as land, honors it when there are still no laws, and with it the use and possession of weapons is justified. That cinema served as support for the second amendment of the American Constitution.

Almodóvar’s professional future is already decided. “I am preparing my new film, but at a medium pace. We had planned to shoot three weeks of exteriors in New York in October and the interiors in Spain and there are very few valid daylight hours. I already have the locations. We will go to spring for that matter, although my problem is that the two leading actresses are very busy. None ends before August, if it were up to me we were already filming ”, he breaks down. The interpreters are Anglo-Saxon and little else reveals a plot that, yes, will be shot in English. “With Cate Blanchett I have discovered that I have to be humble in my work. What I am good at is contemporary, that I can do all the art direction, intimate films with few characters and with direct work with the actors as if it were a play”.

Pedro Almodóvar with Pedro Pascal and Ethan Hawke, in a promotional photo. Nico Bustos

All the culture that goes with you awaits you here. subscribe

babelia The literary novelties analyzed by the best critics in our weekly bulletin RECEIVE IT