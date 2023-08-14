The production of a series about the seizure of the Japanese embassy was announced by tondero in 2018. Now it is a film with the participation of the executive producer of El Deseo, Esther García, in charge of the films of the award-winning Pedro Almodóvar. The Goya winner was honored this year at the Lima Film Festival and, within the framework of the event, she confirmed to Variety that she will work with the co-founder and creative director of Infinity Hill (from Argentina, 1985), Axel Kuschevatzky .

“In what marks the most ambitious movie of the main Peruvian producer Tondero and, most likely, of Peruvian cinema in recent times, have come together to co-produce a drama based on the hostage crisis that took place at the Japanese embassy in Lima in 1996”, announced the media outlet of USA.

In charge of the script is the filmmaker and theater director Josué Méndez, the playwright Patricia Romero, the writer Santiago Roncagliolo and the Spanish Alicia Luna. “We are focusing on what really happened at the embassy,” Kuschevatzky said.

The Argentine producer has worked with El Deseo on Wild Tales, El clan and El ángel, the last two also based on real events. “Our first film together with El Deseo, the producer of Pedro Almodóvar and Tondero, the powerful Peruvian company going to tell an amazing story and real,” he added yesterday on Twitter.

As is known, Tondero bet in recent years not only for local cinema, but for productions in Latin America, with its headquarters in Spain. “This project is a new challenge and a great responsibility. The objective is to have a competitive series in the international market and for this we are surrounded by a group of first-class writers and filmmakers”, said Miguel Valladares in 2018.

Screenwriters. Tondero announced the project in 2018. Photo: diffusion

Beyond the approval of critics and the questioning of its contents, for Kuschevatzky, the Peruvian production company “found ways to make films in Peru. A country mostly devoid of public funds.”

As for the script, esther garcia He responded to Variety that they talk not only about the political context. “In addition to addressing the sociopolitical aspect of the story, we will focus on personal stories and the relations that were formed between the hostages, the personnel and the revolutionaries (MRTA)”.

During the inauguration of the Lima Film Festival, on Thursday at the Gran Teatro Nacional, Valladares was in charge of presenting the recognition to García. “Since Javier Cámara introduced me to Miguel eight years ago, we have been looking for something to do together. We had been developing several projects together, but this seemed the most viable,” explained the producer. “It has an international cast of actors, which makes it easy to cast.”

When the project was announced, it was presented as a series and was called ‘The Tunnel’, but that was not confirmed. The seizure of the Japanese embassy has reached the cinema with approximations, in Paul Weitz’s ‘Bel Canto’ (2018), starring Julianne Moore. On the other hand, in Netflix the documentary ‘Hostages’ was released.