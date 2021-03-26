As Agustín Almodóvar revealed this past Tuesday on his Twitter account, his brother Pedro has just started filming ‘Parallel Mothers’, a film with which thus returns to the cinema of women-mothers, a constant in his career. «We started. The filming of ‘Parallel Mothers’ begins. » Tinín has published accompanied by a photo in which Pedro appears accompanied by Penelope Cruz and Israel Elejalde. In addition to the two interpreters, the cast also includes Aitana Sánchez-Gijón and the young woman Milena Smit, who, along with Penelope, will play the three mothers in the film, accompanied by Julieta Serrano and Rossy from Palma. ‘Parallel Mothers’ is presented as a very intense drama. The film is filmed in Madrid.

‘Parallel Mothers’ tells the story of three women who are born on the same day and who will have parallel lives. «I have Penelope as a mother again, she is a very good mother, so in this case it will be more difficult for her. The role is tougher compared to the mothers of the past. But we have already rehearsed a lot and I hope it is very well. Not in vain we already know each other a lot “, the director confessed to ‘The Associated Press’. Almodóvar also explained that he returns «to the female universe and to motherhood as well, which is a subject that has always fascinated me. But in this case motherhood, the mothers that appear, are very different from those that Penelope has played before ».

Throughout their filmography, mothers have represented a universe of their own. Part of the merit that Almodóvar wrote the majority of the script for ‘Parallel Mothers’ during the lockdown in spring 2020, is due to the number of tapes he has made that address the psychology of a mother. The film tells the story of two women who are born on the same day and who will have parallel lives.

Chronologically, one of his first films whose protagonist was a mother was in ‘What have I done to deserve this?’, 1984 and starring a Carmen Maura already established as ‘Almodóvar girl’, in which she played Gloria, a housewife who feels great frustration in her life. Gloria is married to a macho husband, a somewhat psychopathic mother-in-law, and her two delinquent children, one a hustler and the other a drug dealer. Her only friend is her neighbor, played by Verónica Forqué, who practices prostitution. Faced with exhaustion from the urban hell in which she lives, Gloria is addicted to amphetamines.

Verónica Forqué and Carmen Maura in ‘What have I done to deserve this?’; Cecilia Roth in ‘All about my mother’ and Adriana Ugarte in ‘Julieta’.

In 1981 does ‘Far heels’, where Marisa Paredes played Becky del Páramo, Victoria Abril’s mother in fiction, who was Rebeca, a television presenter who awaits her mother’s return from Mexico, where she has spent 15 years without seeing her daughter. In ‘Everything about my mother’, Almodóvar narrated the story of Manuela, played by Cecilia Roth, a nurse who sees her son die in an accident, for which she felt an absolute devotion and that leaves her emotionally broken and with a deep feeling of loneliness. After this, Manuela sets out on a journey to find the father of her son, but not before meeting characters of all kinds along the way.

After directing ‘Talk to her’ and ‘Bad education’, Pedro Almodóvar returned to the story of mothers in ‘Return’, 2006. where Carmen Maura gave life to the mother of Penélope Cruz and Lola Dueñas, who believe that their mother died in a fire years ago, which reappears to solve pending issues. The film was awarded five Goyas, the award for female interpretation to all of its actresses at the Cannes Festival. In ‘Juliet’ (2016) recomposed the relationship between a daughter and her mother, played by Emma Suárez and by Adriana Ugarte in their younger version. Julieta has a constant feeling of guilt for not seeing her daughter Antía for 12 years and a meeting with a friend of her daughter makes her decide to write down and organize her life up to the present moment. And in ‘Pain and glory’ (2019), the manchego tried to settle debts with his mother. In addition, Almodóvar brought out his real mother, Francisca Caballero, in many of his feature films.

With ‘Parallel Mothers’ Pedro Almodóvar returns to the female universe, to motherhood, to the family, to talk about the importance of ancestors and descendants and the inevitable presence of memory. There are many mothers in his filmography, the ones that are part of this story are very different, according to the filmmaker: “As a storyteller, imperfect mothers inspire me most at this time.”