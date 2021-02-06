Match summary: “This result is going to be a turning point for us. In the first half, two losses led to 0-2 and the footballer suffered because he could not find answers to his game. In the second half, the defense was more advanced, facing duels man to man and winning them. The centrals were good. We are satisfied with the result because the rival is from another league and it should help us to make a point and apart for what comes to us against Celta and Eibar, two important duels ” .

Hare in the locker room: “As a team we seek to generate danger from the start, nothing unusual was said. The rival also counts and in this case they had high-ranking players. They reached the break with 0-2 because we made hasty decisions, with avoidable losses. The footballers understood that they had to be calm and safe, playing as if we were 0-0. Villarreal placed Foyth almost as third center-back and we were able to get more accurate crossings from the sides. “

Marcone was the captain and not Edgar: “It was my decision because of his position on the field, to be closer to the referee. I talked about it with the rest of the captains (Nino, Verdú, Fidel and Edgar) and they understood.”

Reaction: “I liked the second half much more because we won the duels. Josema got on top of Trigueros and Diego was close to Alcácer, winning those personal confrontations. Sometimes, near the center of the field and with many spaces behind him in which they ran. Good. We came out with two forwards and they had one more half, so it showed if we didn’t anticipate. That player was not so free in the second half. “

Two tips: “We had not been able to play like this because Carrillo has been injured for a long time and when I put them against Cádiz, Boyé was sent off. They have combined well and may be a solution for the future. This is a ray of light for the players who defend this cause . I do not doubt them because I know that they suffer and not winning raises doubts; they are great guys and very professional. The referee also inclined the court with decisions that made the players nervous. We spoke loudly to each other and this should be a point and apart”.