Jorge Almirón returns to the controls of Elche. The Argentine technician has tested negative in the PCR test that he underwent yesterday, at the Martínez Valero stadium, and this Tuesday he will appear again at a press conference in the preview of the match that his team will play tomorrow in La Nucía. Almirón will return to sit on the bench and will take over from Jesus Muñoz, his second, who has directed the last three games against Osasuna, Real Madrid and Athletic Club.

The return of Jorge Almirón is a step forward in the crisis of the team, which he has not been able to have his coach in training since last December 20, when he tested positive in the previous match against Osasuna. Neither has he been, obviously, in the talks and meetings of the team or in the games. During all this time he has had to be confined to the hotel room where he resides.

Along with Almirón too Christian Bragarnik tested positive, whose wish was to be present in the last three duels of 2020 and in the Ordinary General Shareholders’ Meeting, although he could not do so nor could he return to Argentina to celebrate the end of the year in his country with his family.