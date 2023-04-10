At La Bombonera and on date 10 of the 2023 Argentine Soccer Professional League, Boca Juniors once again disappointed their fans: they fell 2-1 against Colón de Santa Fe, in a new performance below expectations and with the future DT Jorge Almirón watching him from the audience, together with Juan Román Riquelme.
Ramón “Wanchope” Ábila, complying with the so famous and inexorable Law of Ex, opened the scoring for “Sabalero” after a minute of play. With 15′ to go before the epilogue, Oscar Romero brought temporary equality, but in the agony of the game, at 91′, Andrew Teuten nailed a crossed left foot, impossible for Javier García’s intentions, and declared the first victory for the Pipo Gorosito’s team in the tournament.
It was the last game of the internship of Mariano Herrón, who logically is not to blame for the assembly of the squad or for the present that the “Xeneize” team is going through.
As always happens when the cast of La Ribera sees action, social networks were attentive to what happened, so the fans did not hide their anger through the creation of the best memes and reactions both during the meeting and in the post.
“It was bad, everything was very bad. From the beginning to the end. We came in stupid, they scored a stupid goal for us and we also finished, stupid. Is that. You have to admit mistakes, be self-critical and you have to improve”, declared Javier García in front of the microphones after the unexpected defeat. We review the best memes.
#Almirón #resigned #funny #ingenious #memes #Bocas #tough #defeat #Colón #Bombonera
Leave a Reply