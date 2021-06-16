The importance of Miguel Almiron in the Paraguayan national team it is proportional to their ability to intervene in the team’s attacks. Although in direct statistics (goals and assists) it does not always take place, its weight in those ridiculed by Eduardo Berizzo is big. He is surely the most relevant footballer in the offensive phase of Praguay. The different one. The greatest argument of the team for the Copa América in Brazil.

In the shadow of the Romero brothers, their debut in the competition against Bolivia was not so loud but it did acquire a great impact. With regard to everything related to the attack situations of the national team, Almirón proves to be many things to his companions. Miguel is not only speed and driving as he sometimes seems. Although they are two enhanced aspects of his game, his intelligence and technique allow him to cover more things about green.

Eduardo Berizzo has been able to detect it, and has focused on getting everything good but that the one from Asunción does not always shine. The current Newcastle footballer starts from the center lane with his team, giving solutions and moving across the width of the field to offer himself as support. Against Bolivia, Almirón was the second player to pass the most in Paraguay, completing 74 of 78 in total. Achieving 94.9% accuracy in their shipments, 69 of these trips to their teammates were in the rival field.

The more freedom it has in South America, the greater its impact on what the albirroja generates. That’s why unattached is constantly popping up in attacks (or at least lending itself to it). But this does not make him forget everything defensive work and what it brings. Something that serves Toto Berizzo, and a section of his game that he has surely strengthened since he arrived in England. For the Magpies, defensive strength and performance behind is not in dispute (against Bolivia he accumulated seven recoveries). Something that makes Miguel Almirón a more complete footballer.