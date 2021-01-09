Jorge Almirón considers the option of returning to the line of three centrals for the game this Sunday against Getafe. The team’s bad run of results and the sensations offered in the last days cause the Argentine coach to look in the rearview mirror to look again at the team that started the League championship in a brilliant way.

The possible change of system also helps that Getafe will play with two forwards, Angel and Mata, so the variation could have another justification. The return of Diego Gonzalez to the call adds a new alternative, although the trio could also be the one formed by Barragán, Gonzalo Verdú and Josema. Fidel and Josan they would be on the rails. The Huelva midfielder drags annoyances from a blow suffered against Athletic Club and if it is not 100%, Josema would occupy the left wing.

In the center of the field, Iván Marcone, Raúl Guti, Víctor Rodríguez and Emiliano Rigoni They were not starters in the Copa del Rey: the first two were not called up and the other two only played in the second half. Up the position is guaranteed for the Argentine Lucas Boyé which, for the moment, is the best signing of this season. In case of maintaining the defense of four, Miño would be on the left side and Josan would be the one sacrificed in this bet.