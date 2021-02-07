Almería saved a point in extremis in a bad match, something that they had not achieved by far. Nevertheless, the duel at Fernando Torres left collateral effects, such as the expulsion of Umar Sadiq, the second that suffered in Vallecas on the eleventh day. In yesterday’s, the Nigerian forward could do little, expelled when chopping Sagués Oscoz in the simulations of Ibán Salvador. The Almeria The second card will be used so that Sadiq, who had four yellow cards before yesterday’s duel, does not continue to be warned after serving his sanction next Sunday (16:00) in the duel against Las Palmas at the Estadio de los Juegos Mediterráneos.

The Basque braid reflected in the minutes the following in relation to the first card: “Knock down an opponent in the dispute for the ball avoiding a promising attack.” Although that first warning, in the 36th minute, is also more than disputed, the second, in a play by Sadiq also with Ibán Salvador, does not admit discussion. “Hitting an opponent with his arm recklessly, knocking him down”Sagués Oscoz wrote, something that did not happen when looking at the images.

If in the past Almería barely earned resources in offices, the trend has now changed and with the images provided, the Committee should take that second card from Sadiq. A Sadiq who was provoked by Fuenlabrada footballers to invite him to respond and go to the changing rooms early, as seen just when he sees the first yellow. “It went well for Ibán Salvador. He has caused Sadiq’s two yellow cards. But it is better to watch Sunday’s game at home now, Morlanes said.

“Until the expulsion they were all set pieces and strategy plays. As a result of that they have come up. We will assess the point at the end of the league”, the midfielder also commented. Almería will return to work next Tuesday after two days off. Brian Rodríguez is already in Almería, passing the medical tests this Monday. Schettine, for his part, entered the call-up against Fuenlabrada, although he did not make his debut.