Almería is waiting for the results of the PCR tests to be able to exercise in a group. The rojiblancos have returned to work today, but they have exercised individually as a precaution, both in the Annex and in the Stadium. The squad has complied with the Covid protocol established by LaLiga due to the consequences caused by the Ómicron variant of the coronavirus, submitting players, coaching staff and personnel linked to the team to the PCR tests, the results of which will be known this Wednesday, and also others of antigens to be able to start the work individually.

At the moment, unlike the rest of the clubs in the silver category, there are still no confirmed positives. Once the results of the PCR are in, the indálico establishment will begin group training normally with all those who test negative since if there are positives, they will have to be isolated and quarantined for ten days. In addition, at the moment, the changing rooms cannot be used and the players already arrive with their work clothes at the Stadium to later go home to shower. For tomorrow, Wednesday, Rubi has planned a double training session with the aim of getting in tune for the weekend’s match.

Tickets on sale for Sunday

Tickets for the Almería-Cartagena next Sunday (2:00 p.m.) can be purchased both in person and online. The last option is available until the same Sunday, at 11:30 a.m., taking out the tickets at tickets.udalmeriasad.com. Regarding the face-to-face sale, fans can pick up their tickets at the clubhouse, until Friday, the hours being from 10:00 to 13:30 and from 17 to 19:30, although on Friday, the last day of the year, the hours will only be in the morning. On match day they can also be purchased at the ticket offices of the Mediterranean Games Stadium from 12:00 hours. The prices are the usual ones, that is, 40, 30 and 20 euros in tribune, preference and funds. The price of the children’s seats is half.