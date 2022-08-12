Real Madrid will land in the 22/23 league even with the hangover from winning the European Super Cup. The merengue team aspires to beat the one that everyone places as one of the revelation teams of this campaign: Almería.
Both clubs will close the day on Sunday at the Mediterranean Games stadium. A game in which more than three points are played. The whites who want to reach the leadership from the first day and an Almería that hopes not to be in trouble to achieve salvation.
Where can you see the summary of Almería vs Real Madrid
Latest news from Almeria
Almería’s flagship player, Umar Sadiq, is half out of the team. It seems that the first day if he will play it with the Andalusian team, but Borussia Dortmund and Getafe are bidding quite hard to get the services of the striker.
Latest news from Real Madrid
The white team has just won the European Super Cup against Eintracht Frankfurt. For Real Madrid it has been practically a mere formality before the start of this season in which they will try to revalidate the titles won the previous year. An eleven very similar to the one seen in the final against the Germans is expected. A gala eleven to start the season on the right foot.
Almería will want to show their best face to start this season with the best results, but a victory, not excessively comfortable, is expected from Real Madrid.
Almeria 1-2 Real Madrid
#Almería #Real #Madrid #watch #game #schedules #lineups #news #forecast
Leave a Reply