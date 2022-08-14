Almeria vs. Real Madrid, LIVE: follow minute by minute

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
They face each other this Sunday on the first date of the Spanish league.
August 14, 2022, 03:44 PM
The German Antonio Rüdiger and the French Aurélien Tchouaméni debut in LaLiga Santander as starters in the real Madridin an eleven in which the Italian Carlo Ancelotti makes a clear commitment to rotations to face Almería with up to five new features in its eleven.
With the absences of Dani Carvajal and the Brazilian Rodrygo, Ancelotti is committed to revolutionizing his defense by bringing in Lucas Vázquez and changing the pair of central defenders with the presence of Nacho Fernández and Rüdiger.
LaLiga Santander begins on the bench with two midfielders who were untouchable, Casemiro and Luka Modric, with the entry of Tchouaméni and Eduardo Camavinga; while ‘Carletto’ does not bet on Eden Hazard or Marco Asensio on the right wing of the offensive trident where he keeps Fede Valverde.
