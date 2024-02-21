The long-awaited confrontation between Almería and Atlético de Madrid promises to be a duel full of emotions and expectations. With the stadium vibrating with anticipation, both teams are preparing to unleash their best game on the field next Saturday, February 24 at 9:00 p.m., with the live broadcast on Movistar Plus.
In which stadium is Almería vs Atlético de Madrid played?
City: Almeria, Spain
Stadium: PowerHorse Stadium
Date: Saturday February 24
Schedule: 9:00 p.m. in Spain, 5:00 p.m. in Argentina and 2:00 p.m. in Mexico
Referee: Not available
VAR: Not available
How can you watch Almería vs Atlético de Madrid on television in Spain?
Movistar +
How can you watch Almería vs Atlético de Madrid on television in Argentina?
ESPN
How can you watch Almería vs Atlético de Madrid on television in Mexico?
Sky or Blue to Go
How can you watch Almería vs Atlético de Madrid on television in the United States?
ESPN
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Grenade
|
1-1
|
The league
|
Athletic
|
0-0
|
The league
|
Valencia
|
2-1D
|
The league
|
Alavés
|
0-3D
|
The league
|
real Madrid
|
3-2D
|
The league
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Inter
|
1-0 D
|
UCL
|
The Palms
|
5-0V
|
The league
|
Seville
|
1-0 D
|
The league
|
Athletic
|
0-1D
|
Copa del Rey
|
real Madrid
|
1-1
|
The league
Atlético de Madrid: Lemar due to a torn Achilles tendon, Marcos Paulo due to a torn cruciate ligament, Azpilicueta due to a torn external meniscus, Morata due to a sprained knee (doubtful), Gabriel Paulista due to an abdominal injury. Giménez and Griezmann came out of the clash against Inter affected.
Almeria: On the part of the Andalusian team, there will be up to four players who will not be in this match against Atlético de Madrid. These players are: Luis Suárez, Ibrahima Koné, Montes and Baba
Almeria: Luis Maximiano; Pubill, Radovanovic, Edgar, Langa; Embarba, Dion Lopy, Arribas, Robertone, Viera; Lush
Atlético de Madrid: Oblak, Nahuel Molina, Savic, Giménez, Reinildo, Lino, Llorente, Koke, Barrios, Depay, Griezmann.
Almeria 1-3 Atlético de Madrid
