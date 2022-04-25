ALMERIA

The Andalusians come to this game after an uncertain streak of two wins in five games. The ‘rojiblancos’ are 3rd in the standings, two points behind Real Valladolid, who won their match yesterday and snatched second place from Rubi’s team due to direct promotion. Today’s clash is very important to follow in the footsteps of an Eibar that does not fail and a Valladolid that follows closely. For it, Rubi will bet on the best he has in attack to break a Sporting in need of points that wants to ensure permanence as soon as possible. High tension game that will be played in a few minutes.

AS to watch: Umar Sadiq. He is probably the best striker in the entire category and even more so at the Juegos del Mediterráneo Stadium. All games are put on it.