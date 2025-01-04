Two weeks later, García Pimienta’s Sevilla FC returns to the competition. And it does so in a tournament in which the club and its people harbor a good dose of hopes to start the year. After a streak of eleven consecutive seasons in Europe, the Nervión team now has to restructure and cross the desert before returning to savor those continental honeys. The Copa del Rey thus becomes a unique opportunity for this group eager to be noticed, on a path much clearer than that of the league to grab a European ticket and even touch silver. But, above all, the Cup can be Sevilla FC’s great support to keep the flame alive and ensure that the course does not become longer and more tedious than necessary. In Almería, the Seville team will play its first match without Jesús Navas, who retired on December 22 at the Santiago Bernabéu under the thunderous ovation and recognition of all of Spanish football. His hip pain only allowed him to play at times, but, beyond the sporting level, it remains to be seen now how the absence of such a legendary figure impacts this locker room. Sevilla FC is not here to lose arguments and even less so if the one who has left is your captain and the best footballer in history, on and off the field. Opposite, a complex rival awaits, supported by its fans. The battle is presumed to be dangerous for the people of Nervion. Rubi’s Almería arrives with the green arrow pointing up after going 12 days without losing. It is the leader of the Second Division, with a budget of 45 million euros and footballers of the level of Marc Pubill, Sergio Arribas, the returned Lázaro Vinicius or the Colombian Luis Suárez, top scorer in the silver category with 16 goals. The Colombian striker has been involved in an alleged attack on his ex-partner in recent weeks, but he will be in the game against Sevilla FC. Rubi, on the other hand, will not be able to count on his goalkeeper Fernando Martínez, who suffered muscle discomfort in the adductor in the match against Racing de Ferrol, nor with the forward Leo Baptistao, who is out due to a small injury to the soleus. Idrissu Baba, Gui Guedes and Lucas Robertone will also not be available. Rubi made it clear yesterday at a press conference that his team faces the event with the highest levels of concentration and respect for Sevilla: «Cup matches are life or death. We are very excited. It is a prize for the footballers and a gift for the fans. It is clear that Sevilla is a team for which we have a lot of respect. He can score goals both in transitions and starting from behind. They have had games in which it has been more difficult for them to score, but in others they scored five goals. He is not going to allow us the slightest relaxation.” At Sevilla FC, their coach, Xavi García Pimienta, has highlighted the group’s “excitement” for this tournament, in addition to warning his troops of the dangers of a demanding opponent: ” We are going to face a First Division rival that plays in the Second Division. I’m sure they will have a lot of motivation to eliminate us. We have to be at our highest level to pass the qualifying round, take it very seriously. The League is as important as the Copa del Rey,” the Sevilla coach stated yesterday at a press conference. A García Pimienta who faces the duel plagued by casualties. He will not be able to count on the injured Djibril Sow, Tanguy Nianzou, Chidera Ejuke and goalkeeper Alberto Flores for the match. Gudelj entered the list at the last minute despite the fact that he had a bad night and the coach, García Pimienta, ruled him out. Furthermore, the coach confirmed yesterday that Valentín Barco and Kelechi Iheanacho were not traveling to Almería either. The Argentine is closing his exit and the African is also studying offers to leave the red and white discipline, in addition to having returned from vacation with a small discomfort. Rotations, the fair onesPimienta recovers at least Adrià Pedrosa, who was prevented from working by a viral illness previous day. To complete the call, the Sevilla FC coach had to bring in the reserve team players García Pascual, Manu Bueno and Ramón Martínez. As for the starting eleven, not many rotations are expected. In addition to the list of casualties, the team is playing in a complicated fiefdom, it has been two weeks without competing and the next game will be in seven days against Valencia in Nervión, so there are not many arguments to reserve people and not put the best possible team into the fray. Players like Montiel, Marcao, Suso or Saúl have the chance to start 2025 as starters. Record of the previous UD Almería Luis Maximiano; Marc Pubill, Chumi, Edgar, Centelles; Melero, Lopy; Pozo, Melamed, Arribas; and Luis Suárez. Sevilla FC Nyland; Montiel, Badé, Marcao, Kike Salas; Juanlu, Lokonga, Saúl; Lukebakio, Peque and Isaac Romero. Referee Busquets Ferrer (Balearic Committee). UD Almería Stadium. Time / TV 17.30 / Movistar+The only previous cup competition between both teams dates back to the 2020-21 season, in the quarterfinals, with Sevilla qualifying 0-1 thanks to a goal from Ocampos. In LaLiga, Sevilla FC’s last visit to Almería was last season, specifically on March 11, 2024. The match was tied by Milovanovic for the hosts in the 95th minute (2-2).

