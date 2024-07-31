Within Coapa the market is still open, although the club has stopped the departures for the moment, there are several names, especially foreign players who could step aside from the squad this summer. One of the options is Sebastián Cáceres, a Uruguayan center back who, along with his management, wants to fulfill the goal of leaving for Europe, a situation that América values, to such an extent that those from the capital of the country have presented an offer for the possible replacement of the defender.
Fabrizio Romano reports that América’s board of directors quietly presented an offer to buy César Montes, after the Mexican national team’s center back was the best player for El Tri in the last Copa América. The most important market journalist in the world states that the offer was 7.5 million euros fixed, plus two million additional in variables for goals met, an offer that was rejected without much thought by the Iberians.
Although the LaLiga club intends to close the Mexican’s exit, the club will not accept offers below 15-18 million euros, with the goal of recovering what they invested in the defender last summer, after paying Espanyol 16 million euros plus the release of a player. Barring a surprise, it seems very difficult for América to be willing to reach the amounts that the Almería team is asking for.
