Real Madrid, current League champions, begin their defense of the title this Sunday with their visit to the Almería stadium on the first day of the championship. Ancelotti’s team, which arrives with the first title of the year under its arm, the European Super Cup, wants to start the season on the right foot and add the first three points that will serve to start marking distances with Barcelona, who tied this Saturday against Rayo in their league debut at the Camp Nou. Without Rodrygo or Carvajal, off the list due to some inconvenience, the meringues travel to Almería to face the champions of the Second Division last year. After seven years in the silver category, the team owned by Sheikh Turki Al-Sheikh wants to cling to permanence and this Sunday begins his crusade.
Fernando Martínez, Rodrigo Ely, Chumi, Srdan Babic, Kaiky, Akieme, Eguaras, Samuel Costa, Lucas Robertone, Sadiq and Ramazani
Courtois, Ferland Mendy, Nacho, Rüdiger, Lucas Vázquez, Aurelien Tchouameni, Kroos, Camavinga, Benzema, Federico Valverde and Vinicius Junior
goals
Referee Juan Martinez Munuera
Starts the match
Sadiq takes a center kick so that Almeria has the first possession of the match.
Players enter the field
The two teams jump onto the pitch to the applause of the Almería fans. The locals make way for the reigning league champions before training in midfield. Almería wears the first kit in red and white while Madrid wears the second, in purple. Benzema and Fernando will carry out the field draw and in a few moments the match will begin.
A few minutes before the match begins, everything is ready at the Los Juegos Mediterráneos stadium after an act held in the center of the field. After all the protocol, it’s time for the ball to roll.
The Almería goalkeeper who will debut at the age of 32 in the First Division
The Almería goalkeeper who will debut at the age of 32 in the First Division

Fernando, captain of Almería, will debut today in the First Division, with the challenge of stopping Karim Benzema. The goalkeeper was the least scored last year in the Second Division and is, along with César de la Hoz and Martos, one of the players in the squad that has remained in Almería since before the arrival of Sheikh Turki Al-Sheikh, who he bought the club in 2019 for €20 million.
Ancelotti already trusts
Ancelotti already trusts

Before the match starts, Ancelotti's change in mentality regarding rotations is notable. Last year he kept the same team for almost the entire season, but this course begins with the changes from day 1, as can be seen in the eleven chosen for the league premiere.
Eleven from Almeria
On his return to the First Division, Rubi bets on sheltering behind with a defense of five and leaving responsibility for the goal to Sadiq and Ramazani. The complete eleven of Almería is: Fernando; Chumi, Kaiky, Ely, Babic, Akieme; Samu, Eguaras, Robertone; Sadiq and Ramazani
We already know the lineups
Ancelotti, as he had warned at a press conference, begins with the rotation policy and makes his two signings debut this summer, Rudiger and Tchouameni. The complete eleven chosen by the Italian coach is: Courtois; Lucas Vazquez, Nacho, Rudiger, Mendy; Tchouameni, Camavinga, Kroos; Valverde, Vinicius and Benzema.
Goodnight everyone!
Sunday is over and to close the first La Liga weekend of the season, we have the clash between the champions of the First Division, Real Madrid, against the recently promoted Almería.
It will be a pleasure to enjoy the match with you!
