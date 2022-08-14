The Almería goalkeeper who will debut at the age of 32 in the First Division

I also highly recommend this story that Rafael Pineda brings us. Fernando, captain of Almería, will debut today in the First Division, with the challenge of stopping Karim Benzema. The goalkeeper was the least scored last year in the Second Division and is, along with César de la Hoz and Martos, one of the players in the squad that has remained in Almería since before the arrival of Sheikh Turki Al-Sheikh, who he bought the club in 2019 for €20 million.

