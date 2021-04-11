After his providential victory in Fuenlabrada, the Real Zaragoza is about to take a new step towards permanence against a strong rival who has not yet lowered their promotion aspirations direct, despite his last loss at home to the Vallecano Ray. The Almeria is he third best visitor of the category and today will put the defensive solidity of the Aragonese team to the test, which since the arrival of Juan Ignacio Martinez to his bench has not received a goal on seven of their fifteen games and has come back up to eight points with relegation (follow the game live on AS.com).

The Saragossa has managed to keep his unbeaten goal against Lugo, Logroñés, Ponferradina, Tenerife, Mirandés, Cartagena and Fuenlabrada, and now aspires to do the same against Almería to take another step towards salvation. And is that with JIM at the controls, Real Zaragoza is the team that less so many fits of the category (barely ten goals in fifteen days), a virtue that has allowed him make up for its very poor production filmmaker, where Vuckic, Toro Fernández and Álex Alegría already make up a fatal triumvirate for history: a goal between the three center forwards. Nevertheless, JIM He has only seen the juvenile for now Ivan Azon as a revulsive and this, who resolved the match in Fuenlabrada by forcing a penalty four minutes from the end, may be the starter today.

The Alicante coach does not release garment on his alignment, but in defending is safe the turn from French, because Peybernes couldn’t play against Almería because of the so-called ‘fear clause’.

The Almeria, meanwhile, lands in La Romareda in one of his worst moments of the season both game and results. After drop ten points of the last fifteen, a new stumble would mean practically saying goodbye to direct promotion options. He does it without his compass, a Manu Morlanes That will have to fulfill sanction by accumulation of cardboard. Neither will Ivanildo, sent off against Rayo. A) Yes, Robertone will start from the midfield to supply the hand and Cuenca will return to eleven to the detriment of the Portuguese. Another novelty will be that of Makaridze.

Jose Gomes you need your team retrieve its best version after evaporating in recent weeks, without the defensive consistency for a candidate for promotion, also showing a poor version in attack. In this sense, recovering the better Sadiq would be the most positive news. The Nigerian has barely scored a goal in the last five games, which has had an impact on morale and the results of his team. The improvement lies not only in the Kaduna striker, but in that associative football of the rojiblancos, increasingly predictable.