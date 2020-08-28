Benfica is getting closer and closer to taking over Darwin’s services in one of the summer soap operas. The Lisboners want to reduce the operation by including some other player in it, although the rojiblancos, who do not rule out this option for the negotiations to come to fruition, they have already made it known that their preference is to receive only money. The names offered by the Portuguese are those of the extreme Gonçalves, on loan last year in the Famalicao revelation, the forward Cádiz and the central Lema, who returns to Lisbon after being on loan at Newell’s. Of the three, the one Gomes likes the most is Gonçalves, who has recently renewed until 2025.

The president of Benfica, Luis Filipe Vieira, will meet these days with leaders of the UDA, as reported by the newspaper ‘Récord’ in its paper edition today. The Portuguese newspaper notes that Wolfsburg has increased to 23 million euros, but to pay in five years, while Leipzig has put an offer on the table: 23 kilos plus seven according to objectives. Of course, the Indian people want the payment to be divided into two years at most. Brighton, AS learned, also made one: 18 kilos plus seven for variables. From Almería it is believed that both Wolfsburg and Brighton will return to the attack with more force. In Italy, in addition to Inter, Napoli have shown their interest in recent days, with the intention of handing it over to Verona.

The intention of Almería is, for the moment, to close the operation without other players involved. Of course, sources close to it recognize that offer of troops by Benfica. According to ‘A Bola’, the Portuguese have also offered 22 kilos. The agent of ’21’, ‘Chino’ Lasalvia has landed in the Iberian Peninsula from Uruguay and the intention of the parties is to close it as soon as possible. The idea of ​​Almería is to put several exits on track before traveling to Malaga next Tuesday.