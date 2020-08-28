To the soap opera they are starring in the Almería and Darwin Núñez we must add a new actor: Jorlian Sanchez. As you may have learned ACE, the Andalusian club is interested in the forward of Black lions fill the gap that the Uruguayan would leave.

In the Almeria club they know that all roads lead to Darwin Núñez change of scene and the interest of Benfica, Leipzig and Wolfsburg has been joined by Brighton, which AS has known, has made an offer of 18 million euros plus seven in variables. Before the more than probable march of Darwin Nunez the name of Jorlian Sanchez.

The 24-year-old Panamanian international striker came to Leones Negros in 2017 and has since played 79 games in the last three seasons, scoring 18 goals and providing four assists. Sánchez debuted with the Panamanian team on November 17, 2018 in a friendly in which they lost to Honduras. The footballer, 24, has a contract with the Liga Expansión team (Mexican Second Division) until 2021 and is valued at 325,000 euros according to the specialized portal Transfermarkt.