Valladolid’s puncture in Zaragoza (0-0) causes Almería and Eibar to play for the lead this Monday (9:00 p.m.) at the Estadio de los Juegos Mediterráneos. A victory for Pacheta’s team at La Romareda would have kept the Almeria team at the top of the table for another day, yes or yes, due to goal difference, with the crown now at stake this Monday after the points cushion of the de Rubi, who got eight and twelve points from Eibar and Valladolid, respectively.

Thus, after not winning Valladolid this Saturday, the Eibar team will be the leader if they win in Almería, occupying a first position not tasted since June 2014, since this season he still does not know what it is to climb to the top of the classification in the current course. The Basques have been on a dozen occasions in direct promotion, specifically, from the eleventh day to the eighteenth, as well as in the twenty-first and twenty-second.

Almería, for its part, has chained thirteen dates as leader, since beating the Real Sociedad subsidiary in October. In total, it has been up to 16 times after occupying the first place also in days 1, 8 and 9, surprising the figures for the historical records, since the people of Almeria had only been leaders six times in their entire history. In addition to the Almeria, tSporting (4, 5, 7 and 10), Ponferradina (3 and 6) and Huesca (2) were also at the top of the classification..

As for direct promotion, Almería has occupied it on up to twenty dates, for Eibar’s ten. The Basques are followed by Sporting, with seven days (from the fourth to the tenth), and the Ponferradina, with five (third, fifth and sixth, nineteenth and twentieth). The Valladolid, who is currently third, was only in direct ascent on matchday 3, while the Huesca occupied it in 1 and 2, being the Cartagena the other that ‘slipped’ there, specifically, in the 3.