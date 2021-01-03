All roads lead to Rome and the ascent you arrive in different paths. He Almeria has, as a project, the obligation to be in First Division this year, while the Ponferradina, with the goal first of tie permanence, seeks to make 2021 a historic year, but without the pressure of the favorite (follow the game live on AS.com). His season is being remarkable and in case of winning today at the Stadium of the Mediterranean Games I would sleep in promotion. It is precisely the Vega de Acá venue one of the names mentioned during the rojiblanca Christmas: Jose Gomes wants to be done strong at home, from where they have flown points in four of the nine games this year.

The rojiblancos dispute this afternoon his I find 600 in the regular season of Second Division. Too much has rained since it debuted in the silver category on September 3, 1996 with an equalizer (1-1) against Leganés at Juan Rojas. Since then, 16 seasons, two promotions to the elite, a relegation to Second B, 219 games won in the category, 179 tied and 201 lost. He Portuguese technician has the down from Corpas, that he will have to fulfill his penalty match when he sees the fifth yellow for a protest in Barcelona. It will not be easy for Bolo to find the substitute for the bathtub. Aketxe offers a more associative soccer, while Ramazani It would give the people of Almería a greater verticality, with that self-confidence of the young Belgian, formerly of Manchester United. The rest of the local eleven will be the gala, with Umar Sadiq as one of the main names.

He Nigerian It has been getting stronger as the championship progressed and you see goal with ease in addition to participating in game creation. Accumulate Half a dozen and it seems like one of the main weapons in the fight for promotion. For its part, the Christmas break has caused dilute the debate in the goal after the performance of Makaridze in the last match, pointing the Georgian to the eleven of Gomes, who will not be able to count on Ivanildo, his first winter signing as the winter window did not officially start see you tomorrow.

Jon Bolo and Ríos Reina, positive for coronavirus

Unfortunately no one is free from the damn pandemic. In the Saturday night it has been known that Jon Bolo, the coach and the left back, Rios Reina, have given positive for coronavirus after the tests they were subjected to on New Year’s Day. Both meet isolated and asymptomatic in their respective homes. All the others tested negative. Pablo Lake, the technician’s assistant, will direct the Bercianos in this match. Rios Reina was already out due to injury.

In this framework the Ponferradina wants start the year how he ended it, with a victory against an Almería who last year already managed to win both league games. The blue and white are making a notable first lap, rubbing shoulders with the promo zone, and pretend stay in those positions without forgetting that the first objective is through permanence. Bolo recovers players important for this game and all of them aim to have a place in the starting eleven. Sielva, Curro, Adri Castellano and Gaspar they could enter the starting team after missing the last day of 2020. Rivers Reina and Yac, both injured, are the only casualties of the Bercianos.

Above, the threat from Deportiva remains Yuri, a player who has him taken the measure to Almería. The Brazilian has scored in four out of five times in which both teams faces have been seen And despite the fact that this season he is struggling to sharpen his sights, his mere presence is a cause for concern for the rival defense.

Aces to follow

Almeria. Samu costa. The Portuguese midfielder is in charge of balancing the rojiblancos, being key both in attack and defense. It always goes with the sixth gear.

Ponferradine. Oscar Sielva. The return of the Catalan midfielder is great news for Bolo for his command on the field. In addition, this season is seeing the door with some ease.

Party details

Recovered. Bolus recovers cash to start the year. Sielva, Curro, Adri and Gaspar point to ownership in Almería.

Indálica goal. Makaridze did not have his best afternoon in the last meeting of Gomes’ men. Anyway, everything indicates that today the Georgian goal will act again.

Repeat. Deportiva won both games against Almería last season and wants to repeat on the first match of the year.

The VAR referee. It will be Álvaro Moreno Aragón, born in the neighboring province of Granada. He can arbitrate the people of Almería because he resides in Madrid.

Statistics. Ponferradina only won in one of their four previous visits to Almería. It was last year, when the Bercianos finished the first round winning 2-3 with goals from Nacho Gil, Manzanara and Yuri. Darwin and Juan Muñoz scored the goals for Almería.

Local sides. The interior game of Almería allows creating spaces for both Akieme and Balliu, with an offensive vocation, to join. Attracting on the inside to play on the outside.

Ups and downs

Almeria. Corpas is low due to having to serve a penalty for the yellow cycle.

Ponferradina. They are high Gaspar, after serving a sanction, Curro, after his injury, and Adri Castellano and Gaspar. The injured Yac and Ríos Reina are low.